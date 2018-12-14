"The final season's taking a long time because it's the biggest thing we've ever done," series co-creator David Benioff said backstage at the 2018 Emmys. "It was nearly a full year in Belfast either prepping it or actually shooting it. I think when people see it, they're going to understand why it took so long. The last season is far beyond what we've ever attempted before."

If they don't show up in the final season, there's always the prequel starring Naomi Watts.

Don't say you weren't warned about the ice spiders.

The final season of Game of Thrones begins April 2019 on HBO.