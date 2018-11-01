The final season of Game of Thrones doesn't have a premiere date yet (aside from 2019), but you can get your first look at what is sure to be an epic season thanks to Entertainment Weekly. Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke—that's Westeros' Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen—cover the newest issue of the mag, on newsstands Friday, and with that cover comes some scoop.

"It's about all of these disparate characters coming together to face a common enemy, dealing with their own past, and defining the person they want to be in the face of certain death," co-executive producer Bryan Cogman told EW about the final season. "It's an incredibly emotional haunting bittersweet final season and I think it honors very much what [author George R.R. Martin] set out to do—which is flipping this kind of story on its head."