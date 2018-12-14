HBO
by Chris Harnick | Fri., Dec. 14, 2018 8:13 AM
Forget ice dragons, ice spiders might be coming to Game of Thrones…and your nightmares.
Old Nan told viewers (and Bran Stark) of the ice spiders back in season one. She said back in the day the White Walkers would hunt with packs of huge ice spiders. These ice spiders cover the upcoming 2020 calendar for the Game of Thrones book series that scribe George R.R. Martin shared a teaser of on Twitter. Seems like a strong possibility that viewers will see these beasts on their TV screens, and then later again during their night terrors.
We know the fine folks of Westeros, including the Lannisters, Starks and Targaryens, will be facing off with the White Walkers in some pretty epic battles during the upcoming eighth and final season.
"It's about all of these disparate characters coming together to face a common enemy, dealing with their own past, and defining the person they want to be in the face of certain death," series co-executive producer Bryan Cogman previously said about the final season. "It's an incredibly emotional haunting bittersweet final season and I think it honors very much what [author George R.R. Martin] set out to do—which is flipping this kind of story on its head."
And this season is taking longer because of the scale and special effects needed…ice spiders seem like a heavy lift for the HBO series.
"The final season's taking a long time because it's the biggest thing we've ever done," series co-creator David Benioff said backstage at the 2018 Emmys. "It was nearly a full year in Belfast either prepping it or actually shooting it. I think when people see it, they're going to understand why it took so long. The last season is far beyond what we've ever attempted before."
If they don't show up in the final season, there's always the prequel starring Naomi Watts.
Don't say you weren't warned about the ice spiders.
The final season of Game of Thrones begins April 2019 on HBO.
