Richard Madden's Mom Horrified Over His Bodyguard Nude Scenes

Ellen DeGeneres has a bit of a crush on Richard Madden, a.k.a. "Little Dick."

When he stopped by her talk show Thursday to promote Netflix's Bodyguard, which is up for two Golden Globe Awards and one Critics' Choice Award, she laid it on thick. "We have a tradition here," DeGeneres said. "For your first time on the show, [I show] a shirtless picture." Madden blushed as DeGeneres showed a series of photos while the audience cheered. "It's a great show—and we see him naked, too. It's a win-win," she said. "And we see your backside!"

"Yeah, you do," the actor admitted. "There's a bit of bum there, yeah."

(Madden's bared his buns before in Game of Thrones, Medici: Masters of Florence and Sirens.)

After he explained the premise of the six-episode series, DeGeneres circled back to his, uh, body of work. "Back to your butt..." she said. "Are you parents happy about seeing the butt?"