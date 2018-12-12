Netflix Reveals What's Coming and Going in January 2019

Netflix is starting the year off right, as it's got quite the lineup for January 2019.

Hit movies including Ant-Man and the Wasp, the Indiana Jones series and Solo: A Star Wars Story are being added to its library, as are popular horror films like I Know What You Did Last Summer and The Strangers. Families will love the additions of Incredibles 2, It Takes Two (starring Ashley Olsen and Mary-Kate Olsen) and Season 3 of A Series of Unfortunate Events.

Of course, dozens of hit movies— Armageddon, Finding Neverland, Friday Night Lights, The Godfather, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, Interview With the Vampire, The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, Million Dollar Baby and the Sharkando series—will be leaving, too.

Original TV series including Grace and Frankie and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt return with more episodes, while a slew of new shows—like Carmen San Diego—are making their debuts.

All title and dates are subject to change. Here's the list of what's coming and going in January: