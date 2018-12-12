2019 SAG Awards Nominations: The Complete List

Believe it or not, award season is officially underway!

Last week, nominations for the Golden Globes and the Grammys were announced—and now, nominations for the 2019 SAG Awards have been revealed. SAG-AFTRA president Gabrielle Carteris introduced Awkwafina and Laverne Cox at West Hollywood's Pacific Design Center, where they shared which actors will be honored for their work in film and television next year.

The nominations ceremony was live-streamed and simulcast on multiple networks.

In October, actor and director Alan Alda was been named the 55th recipient of the SAG Life Achievement Award, recognizing his career achievements and humanitarian accomplishments.

Yesterday, Crazy Rich Asians star Harry Shum Jr. was named the award show's ambassador.

TBS and TNT will simulcast the 25th Annual SAG Awards live on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. TBS and TNT subscribers can also watch the show live via the networks' mobile and smart TV apps. TNT will also broadcast an encore of the ceremony at 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT.

Here is the complete list of nominees: