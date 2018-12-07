Joe Alwyn Is Still Not Cool With Talking About Taylor Swift

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Dec. 7, 2018 9:14 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Joe Alwyn, Esquire, Winter 2019

Christian Anwander/ Esquire

Joe Alwyn remains tight-lipped about his very private relationship with Taylor Swift.

The 27-year-old British Mary Queen of Scots actor and the 28-year-old pop star have been dating for more than a year and a half and unlike with some of the singer's past relationships with fellow celebrities, which were heavily scrutinized, the two have made it a point to try to keep their romance away from the spotlight. Swift, who has largely avoided the media in recent years, and Alwyn have occasionally been photographed together.

In an interview with Esquire, published in its Winter 2019 issue, Alwyn is asked about the curiosity about his relationship with Swift.

"I didn't seek out advice on that," he told the magazine. "Because I know what I feel about it. I think there's a very clear line as to what somebody should share, or feel like they have to share, and what they don't want to and shouldn't have to."

Photos

Taylor Swift's Most Memorable reputation Tour Moments

Alwyn had broken his silence about his and Swift's relationship in an interview with British Vogue, published in September.

Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn, EXCLUSIVE

Golden Eye/London Entertainment/Splash News

"I'm aware people want to know about that side of things," he told the magazine. "I think we have been successfully very private and that has now sunk in for people...but I really prefer to talk about work."

 

In November, Swift paid tribute to Alwyn on Instagram. Fans had months earlier speculated that he had done the same to her with what appeared to be a corresponding photo post, but he later clarified in a British GQ interview that "it wasn't purposeful at all."

He also told the magazine, "Someone's private life is by definition private. No one is obliged to share their personal life."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Taylor Swift , Joe Alwyn , Couples , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Miley Cyrus

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Ariana Grande, Sweetener

Ariana Grande's Sweetener Decoded: "Soulmate" Pete Davidson, Mac Miller and Her Touching Manchester Tribute

Beyonce, Jay-Z, Apeshit

Beyoncé and Jay-Z's Everything Is Love Lyrics: Cheating, Forgiveness and the Carters on Top

Dwyane Wade & Gabrielle Union Open Up to Oprah About Family

Jack Fincham, Dani Dyer

Love Island Winners Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham Announce Split

Prince William, Kate Middleton Duchess of Cambridge

Prince William Teases Kate Middleton Over Her Christmas Tree-Inspired Outfit

Lori Loughlin Dishes on "Fuller House" Season 4

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.