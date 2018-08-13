An Instagram is worth a thousand likes...or at least a few thousand if you're Taylor Swift's boyfriend, Joe Alwyn.

The British actor finally made his Instagram account public, allowing followers to see a glint of his private life. The excavation to unearth secrets about Alwyn's life may take some effort, however, because he only has 11 photos on the social media site. But it only takes one picture to make Swifties connect the dots between the Reputation singer and her boyfriend.

On May 8, Alwyn uploaded a picture of him standing in front of a cactus dressed in casual clothes. He appears to be looking up at the prickly tree in awe of it. So what exactly does a cactus have to do with Taylor Swift? Well, it just so happens that Swift began her Reputation tour in Glendale, Ariz. that night.