2019 Golden Globes Movie Snubs and Surprises Include Ryan Gosling, John Krasinski and Charlize Theron

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Dec. 6, 2018 7:48 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Fall Movie Guide, First Man, Ryan Gosling

Universal Studios

What are they, chopped liver?

The nominees for the 2019 Golden Globes were announced on Thursday morningFirst Man's Ryan GoslingBlack Panther's Michael B. Jordanand Chadwick Bosemanand director Ryan CooglerA Quiet Place lead John Krasinski, and Widows star and Oscar winner Viola Davis were among the actors who, surprisingly, did not receive nominations. Black Panther was nominated for three awards, including Best Motion Picture — Drama.

And the cast of Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again was snubbed entirely—even Meryl StreepAmanda Seyfried's other 2018 film, First Reformed, was also shut out, as were Ethan Coen and Joel Coen's film The Ballad of Buster ScruggsBen Is Back and star Julia RobertsHereditary and star Toni ColletteOnce Upon a Deadpool and star Ryan ReynoldsMary Queen of Scots and stars Saoirse Ronan and Margot Robbie and On the Basis of Sex and stars Felicity JonesJustin Theroux and Armie Hammer.

The movie Private Life and stars Kathryn Hahn and Paul Giamatti were also snubbed, despite receiving mostly positive reviews. While most critics did not care for the remake of The Grinch, many people expected the film, starring Benedict Cumberbatch, to receive Golden Globe nods. Same for The Front Runner's Hugh Jackman, who was also denied a nomination. Cumberbatch was, however, nominate for a Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for Patrick Melrose.

Photos

2019 Golden Globes: Nominee Reactions

Meanwhile, Oscar winner Charlize Theron got a nod for Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy for her role in Tully, and Rosamund Pikewas nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama for her part in A Private War

"I honestly didn't expect this and am completely thrilled," Theron said in a statement. "Thank you to the Hollywood Foreign Press for this incredible nomination. I loved playing Marlo, so this is a real honor."

Peter Farrelly also got a surprise nomination for Best Director — Motion Picture for Green Book. These films received mostly positive reviews from critics but were expected to be overshadowed by other films this award season.

No female director, such as Mary Queen of ScotsJosie Rourke or Private Life's Tamara Jenkins, was nominated for a 2019 Golden Globe.

A Star Is Born received five nods, including individual nominations for Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga, and Best Original Song — Motion Picture. However, it was not nominated for Best Original Score — Motion Picture. 

Check out the Golden Globe nominations snubs and surprises in the TV categories.

Be sure to watch E! News on Sunday, Jan. 6, for E!'s Live From the Red Carpet 2019 Golden Globes special, followed by the telecast on NBC at 8 p.m. And check out FandangoNOW to download or stream all of this year's nominated films and TV shows for half-off all weekend!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2019 Golden Globes , Golden Globes , Awards , Movies , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Janelle Monae

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Legacies

How and Why Legacies Is Bringing a Vampire Diaries Character Back From the Dead

Busy Philipps, Kim Kardashian, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, Backstage

Busy Philipps Got a 4-Hour Kim Kardashian Makeover and Honestly It's Fierce AF

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Joe Jonas

Joe Jonas Was "Overwhelmed With Emotion" at Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Wedding

Cardi B, Art Basel

Cardi B Heats Up Miami in First Public Appearance Since Offset Breakup

Dakota Johnson, Melanie Griffith, Golden Globes

Isan Elba, Dakota Johnson and More Golden Globe Ambassadors Through the Years

Constance Wu, Crazy Rich Asians Premiere

Constance Wu on the Significance of Crazy Rich Asians: "We Are Putting Possibility on the Screens"

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.