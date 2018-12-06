Meanwhile, Oscar winner Charlize Theron got a nod for Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy for her role in Tully, and Rosamund Pikewas nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama for her part in A Private War.

"I honestly didn't expect this and am completely thrilled," Theron said in a statement. "Thank you to the Hollywood Foreign Press for this incredible nomination. I loved playing Marlo, so this is a real honor."

Peter Farrelly also got a surprise nomination for Best Director — Motion Picture for Green Book. These films received mostly positive reviews from critics but were expected to be overshadowed by other films this award season.

No female director, such as Mary Queen of Scots' Josie Rourke or Private Life's Tamara Jenkins, was nominated for a 2019 Golden Globe.