Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images
by Lena Grossman | Sat., Dec. 1, 2018 5:26 PM
Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images
Ben Simmons had quite the fan club on the court at his basketball game on Friday night.
Kendall Jenner and Ben's mom, Julie Simmons, were seen chatting and laughing while they sat next to each other at the Philadelphia 76ers versus Washington Wizards basketball game. Perhaps their bonding session was good luck, because the 76ers won by 25 points.
Both women looked casual and trendy while sitting courtside in Philadelphia. Kendall wore a white tank top and shiny leather pants while Julie donned a black jacket, jeans and floral boots.
Kendall has been frequenting Ben's basketball games as of late.
Right after Thanksgiving, Kendall attended the Philadelphia 76ers game where they played against the Cleveland Cavaliers. She once again had front-row seats and, at one point, appeared to jokingly boo and heckle Tristan Thompsonon the Cavs. Tristan is the father of her sister Khloe Kardashian's daughter, True Thompson.
SPOT / BACKGRID
Just one day later, Khloe supported Tristan at a home Cavaliers game. She responded to a Twitter user who asked why she was amused by Kendall booing him. Khloe tweeted back, "My sister was watching HER man Play against my man… So of course she's going to heckle the opposing team. Why are you confused?"
That response raised some eyebrows in terms of Kendall's relationship status with Ben.
The model and pro athlete had a summer fling and ventured to Mexico together, but things had eventually"cooled off" a few months later.
Although Kendall has been cheering on Ben at both home and away games, they aren't labeling themselves anything just yet. A source told E! News recently, "Kendall and Ben have been making more of an effort in their relationship recently, and have been seeing each other regularly for the last month now. They both are very busy with their careers, but have always been in touch."
The two of them "never had a falling out" over the summer, but things slowed down between the two of them because of Kendall's schedule. The insider added, "Kendall really likes Ben and he has been keeping her attention. They try not to put stress or pressure on the relationship, but Kendall isn't actively seeing anyone else right now."
A second source said similar statements about their relationship. "They hang out and really like each other but they aren't going to label it or take it a step further because their careers come first," the source told E! News. "They talk all the time and will continue to see each other when they can."
Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?