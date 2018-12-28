It's time to break out the cake and balloons because John Legend is celebrating his 40th birthday today.

Can you believe the "All of Me" singer is turning the big 4-0 today? It's insane!

Although it would be great to hang out with the EGOT winner and his family on his big day, we are happy to be looking back at all the sweet moments he's shared with his children AKA his mini mes over the past few years instead.

We love that no matter how busy the Ohio native gets, he always makes time for his wife, Chrissy Teigen, and his adorable look-alike kids, Luna and Miles.

Legend has had no shortage of work commitments this year performing at the E! People's Choice Awards, being named a future coach on The Voice and taking part in NBC's Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert. That doesn't mean however, that he hasn't been living the ultimate #dadlife as well.

In fact, he made it a full-on family affair for his holiday special, A Legendary Christmas with John and Chrissy, last month and we couldn't get enough of the foursome.