Through it all, John and Chrissy were sweet and hilarious, and all we could think was that we need more of this. If we can't get a full season, we'll take an Easter special, and a 4th of July special, and Halloween and Thanksgiving. We don't even necessarily need the other celebs, but we'll happily take them if they're there.

It's not as if there's not plenty of material at hand. Just take one or two of Chrissy's tweets and Instagrams and you've got enough content for a whole 22 minute episode. Remember that time they were trapped on an 8 hour plane ride to nowhere? Episode! Chrissy being uncomfortable while watching the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade her husband is performing in? Episode! We will, no joke, even watch Chrissy Teigen watch the dinner party episode of The Office. We're serious about this, in case you didn't think we were. We want a John and Chrissy sitcom and we want it now!