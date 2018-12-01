Just when you think the horrifying story of Chris Watts' triple murder couldn't get any more horrifying, another detail comes out proving just why this case has gripped the nation.

Earlier this month, Chris was sentenced to life in prison after he pled guilty to killing his pregnant 34-year-old wife Shan'ann Watts, and their daughters, Bella, 4, and Celeste, 3, in August.

From the beginning, the story had captivated the public's interest, given that the 33-year-old had gone on national television and asked for the safe return of his family, calling it "a nightmare that I just can't wake up from," and lamenting "I have no inclination of where they're at." Really, he knew where they were all along as he had taken their lifeless bodies to a remote mine field belonging to his former employer.

And now that chilling televised plea has been made even more chilling given most recent development in the triple murder's coverage: There is video of Chris leaving his home on August 13 to dispose of the bodies.