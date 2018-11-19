Chris Watts Sentenced to Life in Prison in Triple Murder Case

The country first learned more about this harrowing Frederick, Colo. case in August, when Watts called the sudden disappearance of his 34-year-old pregnant wife Shan'ann Watts and their daughters, Bella, 4, and Celeste, 3, "a nightmare that I just can't wake up from" in an on-camera interview. The two were also expecting a son, to be named Nico.

However, Watts' claim that the mother and daughters went to a playdate and never returned began to unravel when Nichol Kessinger, the woman he had been secretly seeing since July, learned he had not been at the end of divorce proceedings, as he had claimed to her. Instead, his wife and children were missing and she suspected that was not the whole story.

In an interview with The Denver Post, Kessinger explained that they had met at work in July and Watts did not wear a wedding ring. When she inquired further, she learned he had children and he allegedly told her that the divorce was mutual and almost final, according to the newspaper. By the end of July, he allegedly told her the divorce was complete and eventually asked for help finding an apartment for him and the toddlers, the newspaper reported.

On the day his wife and children disappeared, Watts texted Kessinger to tell her they were missing, but seemed calm, as she described to the Post. However, after the media swarmed his house, she learned some of the crucial details left out of his story. "When I read the news, I found out he was still married and his wife was 15 weeks pregnant," Kessinger told the newspaper. "I thought, 'If he was able to lie to me and hide something that big, what else was he lying about?'" According to Kessinger, he continued to be emotionless during their conversations and, after unsuccessfully pushing him for information, told him not to speak to her until they were found.