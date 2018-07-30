by Jess Cohen | Mon., Jul. 30, 2018 1:41 PM
Kesha believes her latest record helped save her life.
In celebration of the one-year anniversary of her Grammy-nominated third album, Rainbow, the 31-year-old singer is releasing a documentary, Rainbow—The Film, with Apple Music. The documentary gives fans a behind-the-scenes look into the making and release of the album, and shows how the process helped to heal the singer, who was been through many ups and downs over the years, including an ongoing legal battle with Dr. Luke.
"Sometimes things feel like, like they're too much to handle," Kesha says in a just-released trailer for the upcoming documentary. "You may be able to pull it together and put on a front in front of others, but inside, you're trapped, suffocating slowly."
ANIMALS I'm so excited to share with you that #RainbowTheFilm is coming on August 10!! 🌈💗🌟🌟💗🌈— kesha (@KeshaRose) July 30, 2018
Watch it only on @AppleMusic https://t.co/ScnCGJLvaL ✨💜🦄💕🦄💜✨ pic.twitter.com/qy6U4syOQW
"This record has, quite literally, saved my life," Kesha can be heard saying later in the documentary trailer. The minute-long video also shows key moments in Kesha's life over the last year, including her star-studded 2018 Grammys performance.
Kesha helped to direct the film along with her brother Lagan Sebert and Kevin Hayden.
Watch the trailer above to see what you can expect from Kesha's upcoming documentary.
Rainbow—The Film will premiere on Apple Music on Aug. 10.
