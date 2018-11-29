You Better Belieb Justin Bieber Is Dropping New Music ''Sooner Than You Think''

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Thu., Nov. 29, 2018 1:27 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Justin Bieber

Photo by James Devaney/GC Images

Justin Bieberis making all our Christmas wishes come true.

It looks like the musician is set to release a project in the near future. He teased new music after a young and adorable fan expressed frustration over reports that Justin "quit" music.

In a video, the little girl's mom asked her why the "Baby" singer put his music plans on hold and in response she said, "Cause he was too tired doing it." 

However, her brother had a much different explanation. "He wanted to go to church more," the kid explained.

Despite the reports, Justin said it was quite the contrary. "Don't believe everything you read sweet little girl you will hear something from me sooner than you think," Justin shared on Instagram. 

Perhaps his newest work will reflect the happiness he feels as a newlywed. He and Hailey Baldwin spent their first Thanksgiving together as a married couple this year and boy did it bring joy to the new Mr. and Mrs. Bieber. 

Photos

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's Cutest Pics

In a heartfelt Instagram post, the 24-year-old artist thanked God for "showing" him how to be a loving husband. And while he said "every day is a learning process" in their marriage, one thing that seems to come naturally to them is showing some PDA. 

On Saturday, the newlyweds proudly gave each other a smooch while attending a hockey game in Canada. A small portion of their almost make-out sesh was caught on the kiss cam, but the camera's cut away to give them some, err, privacy. One commentator joked, "Calm down there, @justinbieber..."

Looks like these two won't be needing any mistletoe in their home this holiday season!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Justin Bieber , Hailey Baldwin , Music , Instagram , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande Wears a Wedding Dress in "Thank U, Next" Behind-the-Scenes Teaser

Exclusive: Sarah Hyland & Jordan Fisher Host Disney's Holidays

Nicki Minaj, Good Form

Nicki Minaj's "Good Form" Video Is Basically 4 Minutes of Butt Jiggling

Mac Miller

Mac Miller's Secret Instagram Account Discovered After His Death

Mariah Carey, Monroe, Mariah Carey Kids

Mariah Carey's Kids Are the Cutest "All I Want for Christmas Is You" Backup Singers

Mariah Carey, Jennifer Lopez

But Really, Mariah Carey Was Just "Trying to Say Something Nice" About Jennifer Lopez

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, 2018 MTV Music Video Awards, VMAs

Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi Watches Travis Scott Perform—and It's the Cutest Thing Ever

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.