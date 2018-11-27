Kristin Cavallari is remembering her late brother Michael Cavallari on the third anniversary of his death.

In a heartbreaking Instagram post, the reality star said that 2018 was the "hardest" year she has spent without him, because "it's real now."

"He's not coming back and the shock is finally gone," Kristin said. "Today and every single day, Mikey, we miss you."

Michael's tragic death occurred three years ago, just days after he was reported missing.

It all began when his 2014 Honda Civic was found abandoned on Nov. 27, 2015, on the I-70 in Utah. A frantic search for the 30-year-old kicked off, but he could not be found in the immediate area. However, three days later, rescuers discovered his body three miles from his car.

An autopsy later revealed that he died of hypothermia.

Upon hearing the news, Kristin released a statement thanking everyone for their "love, support and prayers during this very difficult time."