Will Smith is the king of social media, and he's taking a moment to (mostly) put jokes aside and get serious for a few moments.

Will and his family have always been an open book, whether it involves recalling "failing miserably" at one point in his marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith or completely slaying the "In My Feelings" competition. His most recent Instagram post is no different.

On Monday, the I Am Legend star posted a video on his page that doubled as a montage to his 26-year-old son, Trey Smith. He spoke to the camera while wearing a very lush-looking robe and said, "So I'm in Abu Dhabi at the F1. I brought my son Trey. We've been hanging and I usually take my kids separately on stuff so they have their individual daddy time."

While he spoke, images of he and Trey slid across the screen.

He continued, "So we've been doing this, hanging at the F1, and he said, 'You know what dad? I just realized you're not just my dad.' He paused and said, 'I'm pretty sure you're my best friend.'"