It's a wedding venue fit for a king and queen!

The countdown is officially on for Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra to exchange vows and say "I Do" in front of family and close friends.

In the past several weeks alone, the couple has caught the attention of fans after documenting their bachelor and bachelorette parties. Nick also gave us a tease of who will be in his wedding party. Yes friends, we'll be getting a Jonas Brothers reunion sooner rather than later!

And while the pre-wedding festivities have already begun, all eyes will be on the couple this weekend when they arrive at a historic palace in India and became husband and wife.

So what is the exact location of such a special moment? Reportedly, it's all going down at the Taj Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur.