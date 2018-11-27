Taj Hotels/Getty Images
by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Nov. 27, 2018 3:00 AM
Taj Hotels/Getty Images
It's a wedding venue fit for a king and queen!
The countdown is officially on for Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra to exchange vows and say "I Do" in front of family and close friends.
In the past several weeks alone, the couple has caught the attention of fans after documenting their bachelor and bachelorette parties. Nick also gave us a tease of who will be in his wedding party. Yes friends, we'll be getting a Jonas Brothers reunion sooner rather than later!
And while the pre-wedding festivities have already begun, all eyes will be on the couple this weekend when they arrive at a historic palace in India and became husband and wife.
So what is the exact location of such a special moment? Reportedly, it's all going down at the Taj Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur.
Before the big day arrives, we decided to take a closer look at the rumored venue where Nick and Priyanka are expected to start a new chapter of their lives as husband and wife.
Spoiler alert: After you see the stunning photos in our gallery below, this wedding venue may cause you to get "Jealous" for all the right reasons.
Taj Hotels
The palace consists of a throne chamber, a private meeting hall, a Durbar Hall to meet the public, a vaulted banquet hall, private dining halls, a ball room, a library, an indoor swimming pool and spa, a billiards room, four tennis courts, two marble squash courts and much more. In other words, this destination has it all.
Taj Hotels
When the sun sets and the candles are lit, you can't help but feel the romance in the air.
Taj Hotels
The royal home was lovingly refurbished by the Taj to blend India's age-old royal traditions, with influences from local culture.
Article continues below
Taj Hotels
While all signs point to an elegant, breathtaking affair, we can't help but imagine Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra and their wedding guests having some late night fun in one of the properties' pools.
Taj Hotels
To think this could be your balcony on a wedding weekend is nothing short of impressive.
Taj Hotels
The palace complex is set in an area of 26 acres of land, including 15 acres of gardens.
Article continues below
Taj Hotels
Let's eat! The property has several food destinations serving authentic Rajasthani and Indian cuisine, European and Mediterranean delicacies and even a Trophy Bar featuring a vast selection of alcoholic beverages and cigars.
Taj Hotels
The special grounds currently hold the title for the sixth largest private residence in the world. In fact the monument has 347 rooms and is the principal residence of the former Jodhpur royal family.
Let the wedding countdown begin! Stay tuned to E! News for all the latest news surrounding this couple's special celebration.
Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?