And it's not as if they're cutting William and Kate out of their lives. Maintaining their official office at Kensington means they'll be making the 25-mile commute quite regularly enough that their little one will be afforded plenty of time with his or her cousins and that the fierce foursome can continue making joint appearances at special events.

They just won't be spending every night dining together or grabbing tea on the regular, though a friend maintains to The Daily Mail that was never truly the case. "The idea of the two of them as 'the boys', the brothers doing everything together and living in each other's pockets, has been pushed with good intentions, but hasn't really existed for some time," relayed the friend. "The truth is that they have both just grown up. They are rare in that they live together and work together, but there has been a stepping back."

And, actually, it's only been this past year that the pair have been sharing a backyard, the first time they've lived within walking distance since their days studying to become helicopter pilots with the Royal Air Force back in 2009. "They are still incredibly close, closer than most siblings," said the friend, "but now Harry has married and is about to become a father, so it's a good time for him to be planning his own future. There is no acrimony."