Dream Kardashian Channels Disney's Moana in Rob Kardashian's Photo

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Nov. 24, 2018 1:28 PM
Rob Kardashian is proud of his little princess...his little Disney princess, that is.
The 31-year-old, has kept out of the spotlight for two years, occasionally posts on Twitter photos of his and ex Blac Chyna's daughter Dream Kardashian, who just turned 2. On Saturday, Thanksgiving Weekend, Rob shared a photo of their little girl wading in the shallow end of a pool with crystal blue water in the backyard of one of his mother Kris Jenner's properties.
"Moana!!" Rob wrote.
"WAIT she is Moana!!" his sister Kourtney Kardashian tweeted.
Like many, the Kardashian family members are big fans of the Disney film. Kourtney's daughter Penelope Disick and sister Kim Kardashian's daughter North West had a Moana-themed birthday party last year.
"Moana!!" Rob tweeted on Thanksgiving 2018 weekend.
"LOL at her pose," Rob tweeted on Black Friday 2018.
"Smoothieee Queen," Rob tweeted a week before Dream's second birthday.
Blac Chyna posted these photos of her and Rob Kardashian's daughter on her 2nd birthday.
Blac Chyna posted this photo just ahead of Dream's 2nd birthday in November 2018.
Kim Kardashian's son Saint bonds with his little cousin at Khloe Kardashian's unicorn-themed cupcake party in October 2018.
Dream appears with cousins Stormi Webster, True Thompson, Chicago West and Saint West at a pink cupcake party in October 2018.
Dream looks just like her daddy in this cute pic posted by Rob.
Rob snapped this photo of Dream looking pretty in her pink playroom.
Rob and Dream enjoy a pool day that also includes some fun time on a KOLOLO Giant Unicorn inflatable.
"Then a little bit later another tea party. Lol im dying how My baby looks like two completely different girls in a matter of minutes. Lol LOVE U DREAM," Rob captioned this pic of Dream changing up her look for their second tea party.
"Mornings start with a tea party."
"Blessings," Kim captioned this sweet pic of Dream and cousin Saint West sharing a hug.
Little Dream hits the road in her pink toy car.
"My silly girl ! Ok last pic of the day lol! Everyone have a BEAUTIFUL weekend! Duke baby."
Rob shares his loves of sports with little Dream.
Rob Kardashian's 1-year-old girl celebrates St Patrick's Day 2018 (and his birthday) in style!
It don't mean a thing if it ain't got that swing! Blac Chyna shared this photo of Dream having fun on a swing set.
Rob snaps a photo of Dream rocking a Minnie Mouse cap.
Rob posts a throwback on Twitter of Dream sporting an adorable Santa Claus robe.
Dream is ready for the new year in her stunna shades.
Dream calls out to her dad while riding in a Little Tikes Princess Horse & Carriage.
Dream sips from a sippy cup.
Someone loves driving their pink Cozy Coupe!
"Cousin love," Rob captioned this pic of Dream and P.
Rob Kardashian posted this photo on Twitter on his little girl's first birthday.
You get a car! And you get a car! Rob Kardashian shared this photo of Dream enjoying one of her first birthday presents.
Dream hangs out with mama and big brother King.
Blac Chyna, daughter Dream Kardashian and son King Cairo get into the Halloween spirit.
Dream dons an adorable Raggedy Ann costume for Halloween.
Rob Kardashian took this photo of Dream Kardashian enjoying some pumpkins during her first trip to the zoo.
Dream gets her ears pierced for the very first time. Look at that bling!
Dream Kardashian and Reign Disick posed behind a spooktacular photo wall just a few weeks before Halloween.
Rob Kardashian tweeted this adorable picture of his little one smiling along with the caption "my twin" in September 2017.
Dream Kardashian looked adorable playing in a tiny ball pit.
Rob Kardashian posted this sweet pic of him with his baby girl on her first Fourth of July.
Baby Dream celebrates her first St. Patrick's Day, and on her dad's 30th birthday!
"Look how long her eye lashes are," Rob Kardashian wrote on Instagram. "I will never say no this Woman lol."
"Stealing hearts mama," Rob wrote.
Dream rocks some pint-size overalls and a precious collared shirt.
The baby caught some zzzz's in style.
Dream's latest fascination? Bubbles!
The baby looks at her mother.
Blac Chyna smooches her little girl.
Little Dream thinks about her next meal.
Blac Chyna posted this video of the baby on Snapchat when she turned 1 month old.
Dream's first age milestone pic!
Rob Kardashian wrote on Instagram, "Hi baby :)"
