Kit Harington Responds to Russian Model's Cheating Claim and Alleged Photo Leak

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Fri., Nov. 23, 2018 4:43 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Kit Harington, 2018 Emmys, 2018 Emmy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

A rep for Kit Harington has dismissed one woman's claim that she had an extramarital affair with the Game of Thrones star.

Harington became the subject of cheating allegations when Russian model Olga Vlaslova released what she claimed were nude images of the actor allegedly taken during their one-month affair. According to reports, Vlaslova claimed the pair met in Luxembourg and proceeded to sleep together on multiple occasions during his engagement to Rose Leslie and after their wedding in June 2018. 

Harington's rep denies the scandal, telling E! News in a statement, "The allegations in this story are completely false. He's never even been to Luxembourg nor has he ever met Olga Vlaslova.

Kit and Rose, both 31, met on set of Game of Thrones and began a romantic relationship shortly thereafter. Despite having been romantically linked for upwards of six years, the celebs didn't step out as a couple until 2016. They announced their engagement in Sep. 2017.

Photos

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie: Romance Rewind

Several members of the wildly popular HBO series' cast, including Sophie TurnerMaisie WilliamsPeter Dinklageand Emilia Clarke, attended their wedding, which took place in Scotland. 

And at the 2018 Emmys, Harington eloquently described GoT's impact on his professional career and personal life. 

Kit Harington, Rose Leslie

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

"I met my wife in this show," Kit shared while celebrating Game of Thrones' win for Outstanding Drama Series. "In that way, it gave me my future family and my life from here on in. That's the main thing it did for me."

He further gushed in an interview with Vogue Italia, "If you're already attracted to someone, and then they play your love interest in the show, it's becomes very easy to fall in love." 

We'll consider this cheating scandal totally debunked. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kit Harington , Cheating , Couples , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger, Thanksgiving

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Celebrate Thanksgiving With Her Family

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin

Justin Bieber Reflects on First Thanksgiving as a Married Man in Heartfelt Post

Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth, Variety Power of Women

Miley Cyrus Celebrates Her 26th Birthday Alongside Liam Hemsworth and Family

Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn

Taylor Swift Gives Boyfriend Joe Alwyn a Sweet Shout-Out on Instagram

Jake Owen, Erica Hartlein

Jake Owen and Girlfriend Erica Hartlein Expecting First Child Together

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin

Check Out Birthday Girl Hailey Baldwin's Sweetest Pics With Justin Bieber

Joe Manganiello, Sofia Vergara

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello's Romance Rewind: Look Back on Their Spicy Love Story

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.