Game of Thrones' Kit Harington and Rose Leslie Are Married

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie's wedding isn't coming—it's officially here!

The Game of Thrones actor, who plays Jon Snow, and his former co-star, who played his Wildling lover Ygritte, tied the knot on Saturday in a church service near the Wardhill Castle in Aberdeenshire, Scotland. Rose, who has been with Kit for four years, is a descendant of King Charles II and the 12th-century castle, which is now a popular wedding venue and private hotel, has been owned by her family for the past 900 years.

"The wedding was perfect," a source revealed to E! News. "Family and friends were elated for Rose and Kit. It was a day of love and celebration and you could see it on everyone's faces."

The bride wore a long sleeve ivory lace wedding dress, a white flower crown and cathedral veil and carried a bouquet of white roses. Her father Sebastian Leslie, an Aberdeenshire councilor and the chief of the ancient Leslie Clan, escorted her. Kit wore a long black jacket over a cream vest, white shirt, black tie and gray pinstriped pants.

Eighty guests turned up at Rayne Church for the ceremony. "Kit arrived first in a taxi cab with his groomsmen and ushers. He looked a bit nervous and straightened his morning suit as he got out of the cab. Then he said hello to onlookers before walking on to the church property," the source said. "Rose arrived about an hour after Kit with her father. She had the biggest smile on her face and was ecstatic…Rose looked relaxed and very happy as she walked in."

Guests cheered and tossed confetti on the happy couple as they made their way back up the aisle and drove off in a Land Rover adorned with "Just Married" signs en route to a reception on the castle grounds.