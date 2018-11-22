Happy birthday, Hailey Baldwin!

The model turned 22 years old on Thursday and celebrated her big day with Justin Bieber and their families.

Bieber's mother, Pattie Mallette, shared a sweet video of the "Sorry" singer bringing his sweetheart a birthday cake topped with icing, strawberries and colorful, unlit candles. At one point, the pop star even shoved the dessert into Baldwin's face. Still, she didn't seem too mad about the prank and even gave Bieber a frosting-filled kiss.

Luckily, Bieber had a second cake on hand for his leading lady. As the Grammy winner and his family sang "Happy Birthday" to Baldwin, a relative yelled out, "First married birthday!"—further confirming that the two tied the knot earlier this fall.

Afterwards, the "Never Say Never" star shared a few sweet words about his new spouse, referring to her as the "love of my life" and "absolutely amazing."