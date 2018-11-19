Prince Louis Can't Be Tamed in New Royal Family Portraits

Just when we thought the latest royal family portraits couldn't be any cuter, this photo surfaces!

In celebration of Prince Charles turning 70, the royal family including Kate Middleton, Prince William, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry came together for some candid shots.

While we loved the original shots with Prince George laughing for the camera and Princess Charlotte behaving like a true angel, the new pictures deserve their own celebration.

In one photo just released, Prince Louis can't help but grab Prince Charles' face in between shots.

And if his smile is any indication, it's safe to say the birthday boy is loving every moment of it.