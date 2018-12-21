STX Entertainment
by Johnni Macke | Fri., Dec. 21, 2018 9:00 AM
STX Entertainment
Jennifer Lopez is back on the big screen and we are so grateful that she is.
Luckily for fans of the New York City native, Lopez has been in the spotlight for decades and she hasn't left it at all. She has however been spending more time on her music lately and her TV career with Shades of Blue and her cameo on Will & Grace in 2018.
Now, the singer and actress is back in theaters with her newest rom-com, Second Act, which hits theaters today (Dec. 21). The last time Lopez was in a feature film—that she wasn't voicing an animated character for—was in 2015.
The last time she was in a rom-com was back in 2012, so clearly fans have been waiting a long time for this new movie and we're already loving Lopez as Maya, the former big box store worker turned Manhattan businesswoman using only her street smarts and an exaggerated resume.
What we might love even more however, is that the release of Second Act has reminded us of all of the other big roles Lopez has had in the film industry throughout her career.
From Selena and Enough to The Wedding Planner and What to Expect When You're Expecting, Lopez has had a lot of movie success.
So much so, that we rounded up her top films below for you to reminisce about either before, or after, you head to theaters to see her latest box office release.
Then, all you have to do is vote for your all-time favorite Lopez role below, because we really can't pick the No.1 film in the 49-year-old singer's catalog.
What are you waiting for? It's time to vote and then go see Second Act starring Lopez, Milo Ventimiglia, Vanessa Hudgens and Leah Remini ASAP.
Warner Bros.
In 1997, Jennifer Lopez really made a splash in the acting world with her portrayal of real-life singer, Selena Quintanilla-Perez. In the film Selena, Lopez showed how the Texas-born singer rose to cult status as a Latin artist and chart-topper.
Colombia Pictures
The Wedding Planner began Lopez's long list of romantic comedies and it is still a fan favorite. In the movie she plays Mary Fiore, a wedding planner, who falls in love with one of her grooms (Matthew McConaughey). It's a rom-com lover's dream.
Warner Bros.
In 2001, Lopez played Sharon Pogue, a female police officer, who strikes up an unusual relationship with a mysterious man named Steven "Catch" Lambert (Jim Caviezel), who happens to save her when she is being shot at while in pursuit. As their relationship grows it's clear that not everything is as it seems in this drama.
Columbia Pictures
Lopez shows off her badass side in the this 2002 thriller. She takes on the role of Slim Hiller, a woman who can't escape her abusive husband by running away. Instead, she empowers herself, prepares for battle and promises to defend both her and her daughter no matter what.
Columbia Pictures
In Maid in Manhattan, Lopez's character Marisa Ventura is a hotel maid. She finds love with a Senatorial candidate (played by Ralph Fiennes) after he walks in on her trying on a wealthy woman's dress and thinks she's a socialite.
Columbia Pictures
Gigli marked the first of two films starring Lopez and her now-ex Ben Affleck. The 2003 flick focused on Larry Gigli (Affleck) and Ricki (Lopez) who are forced to work together after Larry's boss doesn't trust that he can successfully kidnap the brother of a prominent district attorney. Of course, romance eventually enters the picture, but it's technically a crime movie as well.
Miramax
The New York City native plays Gertrude, an expecting mother, who dies as after giving birth to her daughter. Her death suddenly leaves her love, Ollie Trinke (Affleck), alone to take care of their child, while somehow keeping his work life afloat.
Miramax
Richard Gere plays an overworked estate lawyer, who needs something to spice up his life, in Shall We Dance. Paulina (Lopez) comes in to switch things up as his new ballroom dance instructor. After seeing Paulina from the train, Gere's John Clark enrolls in classes and his world is suddenly more bright and full of happiness.
New Line Cinema
After finally finding the perfect man, Charlotte (Lopez) must face one major roadblock to her happily ever after...his terrible mother!
Peter Lovino / CBS FILMS INC
Love isn't easy, and no one knows that better than Zoe (Lopez), who after conceiving twins through artificial insemination meets the man of her dreams...the very same day.
Lionsgate
What to Expect When You're Expecting follows the lives of five interconnected couples as they prepare to have a baby. Lopez plays Holly, a woman who is welcoming a baby through adoption with her husband and she is very, very ready to become a mother.
Universal Pictures
The 49-year-old actress falls for a younger man who moves in next door after separating from her husband in this 2015 horror film. Their affair takes a dangerous turn however, and fear enters their relationship out of nowhere.
NBC
Beginning in 2016 to 2018, Lopez played Harlee Santos on the NBC drama, Shades of Blue. Her character was a single mother and police officer in New York who worked as a part of the FBI's anti-corruption task force while dealing with her own issues, both personal and financial.
STX Entertainment
In the 2018 comedy, Lopez plays Maya, a woman who decides to reinvent herself from a big box store worker to a lady who can rock Madison Avenue based solely on street smarts...and with the help of a Facebook/resume mistake.
