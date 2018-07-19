Jennifer Lopez returns to the comedy genre with the new film Second Act. Cue the hijinks!

The actress and singer plays Maya, a 40-year-old woman working retail who wishes she "lived in a world where street smarts equals book smarts" and gets her wish when a friend helps her create a polished fake resume that lands her a job as a Manhattan executive...plus a posh new wardrobe and even an apartment.

To maintain the ruse, she must also enlist the help of her friends and brush up on her foreign language skills. Of course, much awkwardness occurs.

The film brings to mind Lopez's title role in Maid in Manhattan, as well as movies such as Working Girl and Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead.