Elton John's Christmas Commercial Is an Emotional Experience

by Zach Johnson | Thu., Nov. 15, 2018 6:30 AM
James Corden summed it up best on Twitter: "Holy s--t. This commercial."
Overnight, John Lewis & Partners released a Christmas commercial starring Elton John. Titled "The Boy and the Piano," this year's story "is about the power of a gift," the company said in a statement. "And how that gift inspired, changed and influenced the course of a little boy's life. The film begins in present day and works backwards chronologically through Elton's life right until the moment on Christmas morning when he received the special gift that changed his life."
Lasting a little over two minutes, the commercial begins with the 71-year-old living legend playing the piano at home. It follows him as he plays his smash "Your Song" at various points in his life—in stadium arenas, private planes, recording studios, school auditoriums and other venues. Each era features a different recording, so fans can appreciate his musical evolution.
John said it was a "pleasure" to star in the ad, telling his Instagram followers, "Hope you enjoy."
John Lewis & Partners cast some impressive look-alikes to play John in his younger years, but it's a wonder they didn't reach out to Taron Egerton, who plays the artist in 2019's Rocketman. As Jamie Foxx, Egerton's co-star in Robin Hood, told E! News over the weekend, "Taron's amazing. Taron's got the pipes, man. He was amazing. He's multitalented, man. He's amazing!"
How The Greatest Showman Defied Bad Reviews and an Even Worse Start to Become an Unlikely Cult Classic
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?