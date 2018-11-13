Ezra Miller Writes a Deadly Spell on His Hands at the Fantastic Beasts Premiere

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Tue., Nov. 13, 2018 12:29 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Ezra Miller, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald Premiere

John Phillips/Getty Images

Ezra Miller just hit the Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald movie premiere in London with a very deadly spell written on him!

The 26-year-old actor, who plays Credence Barebone in the film, was photographed on the blue carpet at Cineworld Leicester Square on Thursday night with the spell "Avada Kedavra" written in ink on his hands. Harry Potter fans will know that the phrase, also known as "The Killing Curse," is one of the three "Unforgivable Curses." When the spell is cast successfully, it causes instantaneous death upon the victim.

Miller, dressed in a white outfit at the premiere, has previously revealed that he's "an obsessive Harry Potter nerd."

Read

Does Jude Law Mispronounce Grindelwald's Name in Fantastic Beasts?

Ezra Miller, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald Premiere

John Phillips/Getty Images

Miller was joined at the London premiere by his movie co-stars Jude Law, Zoë Kravitz, Callum Turner, Katherine Waterston, Dan Fogler, Claudia Kim, Eddie Redmayne and William Nadylam, where they all posed for pictures together on the blue carpet.

Jude Law, Zoe Kravitz, Callum Turner, Ezra Miller, Katherine Waterston, Dan Fogler, Claudia Kim, Eddie Redmayne, William Nadylam

Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images

With the film's release just days away, the cast has been on an epic press tour to promote the movie. To help you prepared for the movie premiere, you can check out a trailer for the film HERE.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald hits theaters on Nov. 16.

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7 p.m., only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them , Movies , Harry Potter , Sightings , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
BTS, 2018 Billboard Music Awards, Arrivals

BTS Offers "Sincere Apologies" After Wearing Nazi Hats in Resurfaced Photos

Nina Parker, Daily Pop

Nightly Pop's Nina Parker Refuses to "Be Too Filtered" and We're Here For It

Chris Soules, Court

The Bachelor's Chris Soules Pleads Guilty in Fatal Car Crash Case

Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus, Vanity Fair

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Donate $500,000 to Malibu Fire Relief Efforts

Monica Lewinsky

Here's What Monica Lewinsky Would Say Directly to Hillary Clinton Today

Mark Wahlberg, Ellen DeGeneres

Watch Mark Wahlberg Give a Viral Adoption Family One Sweet Surprise

Vanessa Norris, Temptation Island

This Is Not a Drill! Temptation Island Is Coming Back to TV

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.