The people have spoken and the cameras captured it all. 

For the inaugural E! People's Choice Awards, the stars aligned at Santa Monica's Barker Hangar to learn the results of the fans' votes and potentially take home a trophy. After several rounds of voting and dozens of nominees in more than 40 categories, the people honored 43 stars, shows, movies and music that they felt were the standouts of the year. 

Needless to say, there was plenty of excitement, laughter and fun as presenters like Chrissy Teigen and Busy Philippsannounced the winners. Nicki Minaj and Rita Ora turned the award show into a concert as they graced the stage with hit songs and this year's PCAs icons, Melissa McCarthy and Victoria Beckham, were recognized for their contributions to pop culture and fashion

John Legendcapped off the night with a performance in honor of the year's People's Champion, Bryan Stevenson, followed by a moving speech by the honoree. 

While the red carpet and show were packed with must-see moments, there were some things you might have missed. Not to fret—the PCA shutterflies have you covered. From some silliness on the red carpet to commercial break fun during the show, check out all of the candid moments at the 2018 People's Choice Awards in E!'s gallery below!

Jessica Graf, Cody Nickson, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Candids

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Jessica Graf & Cody Nickson

The expectant Big Brother couple shared a sweet kiss on the red carpet. 

Rita Ora, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Candids

Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Rita Ora

One of the show's performers was all smiles on the red carpet. 

Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Candids

Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment

Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian & Kim Kardashian

The reality star sisters and their famous mama had a laugh at the table. 

Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Candids, Backstage

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment

Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton

The lovebirds cozied up for a photo inside the show. 

Busy Philipps, Jimmy Fallon, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Candids

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment

Busy Philipps & Jimmy Fallon

The presenter and winner posed with the trophy and envelope. 

Christina Hendricks, Retta, Mae Whitman, Jimmy Fallon, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Candids

Emma McIntyre/E! Entertainment

Christina Hendricks, Retta, Mae Whitman & Jimmy Fallon

The TV trio got photobombed by the Tonight Show host. 

Becca Tobin, Jac Vanek, Keltie Knight, Ladygang, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Candids

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

Becca Tobin, Jac Vanek & Keltie Knight

The gals of Ladygang looked like they were having a lot of fun posing on the red carpet. 

Lil Rel Howery, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Candids

Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment

Lil Rel Howery

The Get Out star posed with a peace sign for the cameras. 

Lala Kent, Stassi Schroeder, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Candids

Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment

Lala Kent & Stassi Schroeder

The Vanderpump Rules stars gave cameras a smile on the carpet. 

Terry Crews, Rebecca King-Crews, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Candids

Emma McIntyre/E! Entertainment

Terry Crews & Rebecca King-Crews

All eyes were on the actor as he got some air on the carpet. 

Katherine McNamara, Harry Shum Jr, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Candids

Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment

Katherine McNamara & Harry Shum Jr.

The Shadowhunters stars gave fans a wave on the E! red carpet. 

Aly Raisman, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Candids

Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment

Aly Raisman

The Olympic gymnast was smiling from ear to ear on the red carpet. 

Shay Mitchell, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Candids

Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment

Shay Mitchell

The actress smized for the cameras on E!'s red carpet. 

Susan Kelechi Watson, Danai Gurira, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Candids

Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment

Susan Kelechi Watson & Danai Gurira

The beloved actresses posed together for a selfie. 

Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Chrissy Teigen, Kourtney, Kris Jenner, Khloe, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Candids, Backstage

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment

Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Chrissy Teigen, Kourtney Kardashian, Kris Jenner & Khloe Kardashian

The famous ladies posed together for a photo backstage. 

Danai Gurira, Scarlett Johansson, Pom Klementieff, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Candids

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment

Danai Gurira, Scarlett Johansson & Pom Klementieff

The Avengers stars had a laugh with their new trophies. 

Blake Shelton, Carson Daly, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Candids

Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment

Blake Shelton & Carson Daly

Two of The Voice's famous faces posed together at the table. 

Crusoe, Celebrity Dachshund, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Candids

Emma McIntyre/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Crusoe, the Celebrity Dachshund

The adorable pup posed in a bow tie!

Katherine McNamara, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Candids

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Katherine McNamara

The star posed with her best new accessory—her trophy!

Allison Janney, Melissa McCarthy, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Candids

Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment

Allison Janney & Melissa McCarthy

The honoree and presenter smiled for the cameras together. 

For a recap of all the biggest PCAs show moments, fashion and winners, watch E! News tonight at 7 p.m.!

