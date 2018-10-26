On Thursday, E! News caught up with Karlin and she spilled all the details about this year's golden prize and we have all them for you below, including what the inspiration was for this fresh trophy design.

"Well, the idea was that they wanted to still keep it relevant with the exclamation point. But then I obviously was looking at it from a sculptural lens and how you make that this sort of lovely piece of usable sculpture," Karlin exclusively told E! News. "But also sort of still had, like trophies have to be glam. So, had that sort of feeling of Hollywood glamour."

The trophy is much more modern and sleek than other iconic pieces of hardware being handed out around the Hollywood award show circle and there is a reason for that.

"I think it's a completely different design language. It's a piece of sculpture rather than something that's derivative of something," the designer explained. "I think most of the things out there are a literal star, or person, or something that is much more literal. This is more abstract."

Despite being abstract and giving off a modern art sculpture vibe, the People's Choice Awards trophy is gold, well it's brass, but it gives off a golden hue, which is not a super shocking color choice since first place medals are also that color.

"That came along [in the design process]. There were different options, different material palettes and different options," she said. "This option was the desired material palette."