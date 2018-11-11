John Legend is using his platform to recognize one extraordinary man.

During tonight's 2018 E! People's Choice Awards, the "All of Me" singer was given the opportunity to present Bryan Stevenson with the People's Champion Award.

For those wondering who this special man is, we'll let John do the honors of introducing him.

"Despite all the negativity happening in the world today, we can take comfort in the fact that there are everyday people who are doing extraordinary things. People who possess the vision, the courage and the commitment to justice to steer us into a brighter future," John explained while introducing Bryan. "He's a lawyer, professor, activist and author who has dedicated his life's work to challenging racial discrimination in the criminal justice system. I have witnessed how mass incarceration negatively impacts children, families and communities and I've seen up close the impact Bryan's work has had on the people and communities who otherwise wouldn't have access to justice."