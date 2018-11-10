How Ellen Pompeo Loudly Became One of the Most Successful Women on TV

Listen up, Meredith Grey has something to say.

In early 2018, Deadline reported that Grey's Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo had extended her deal with Grey's for two more seasons (15 and 16), along with adding on an official producer title. The deal would total $20 million a year, with the star making upwards of $550,000 per episode, plus a signing bonus and two full back-end equity points on the show.

This made her the highest paid dramatic actress on television. It was a big deal.

TV stars' salaries and contract negotiations being reported on in detail by the trade magazine is really nothing new. The epic Modern Family cast contract discussions played out in headlines. Ditto The Big Bang Theory's cast's group effort to bump up their salaries. Even the Stranger Things' younger cast's raises were reported on.