Instagram/Hrush Achemyan
Khloe Kardashian is sharing snaps from her Bali beach photo shoot.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star traveled to Indonesia last month with sisters Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian and their kids. While there, Khloe let her hair down and hit the beach in a thong bikini, where she played in the sand during a photo shoot. On Monday, Khloe posted photos, taken by makeup artist Hrush Achemyan, from their time at the beach.
The E! star captioned the series of pics with one of her favorite quotes, "I crave a love so deep the ocean would be jealous." She added, "PS Hrush is a bomb photographer."
Following their estimated $30,000 trip, a source told E! News that Khloe, Kourtney and Kim "were so excited to be all together in a beautiful new place with so much to see."
Khloe posted an adorable photo with daughter True Thompson while on the beach together in Bali in late October, captioning the sweet snap, "In my life, I don't believe I have ever seen a sunset more beautiful than the ones I witnessed in Bali. Black sand beaches that sparkle and cotton candy sunsets. Thankful for the memories baby True and I are creating."
After taking the trip, Khloe returned to Cleveland to support Tristan Thompson at his basketball game. The couple also celebrated True's first Halloween as a family.
Khloe's return to Cleveland came shortly before the world watched Tristan's cheating scandal play out on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.
"Tonight's episode is an uncomfortable and super emotional one for me, but when we signed up for this show over a decade ago, we signed up for a reality show, which meant showing you guys inside our lives, the good, the bad and the ugly," Khloe tweeted ahead of the episode on Sunday. "To relive these moments all over again is incredibly difficult emotionally but I also hope that with every trail, tribulation and curve ball life throws at us, that we ALL get to learn from our journeys."
She also added, "Amidst the tough times, I have been blessed with the ultimate gift, my sweet baby True who has changed my life in ways I never could have imagined."
Khloe later shared that she's "proud" of the way she handled the scandal, which will continue to play out on the next episode of KUWTK, airing on Nov. 18.