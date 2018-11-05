Khloe's return to Cleveland came shortly before the world watched Tristan's cheating scandal play out on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

"Tonight's episode is an uncomfortable and super emotional one for me, but when we signed up for this show over a decade ago, we signed up for a reality show, which meant showing you guys inside our lives, the good, the bad and the ugly," Khloe tweeted ahead of the episode on Sunday. "To relive these moments all over again is incredibly difficult emotionally but I also hope that with every trail, tribulation and curve ball life throws at us, that we ALL get to learn from our journeys."

She also added, "Amidst the tough times, I have been blessed with the ultimate gift, my sweet baby True who has changed my life in ways I never could have imagined."

Khloe later shared that she's "proud" of the way she handled the scandal, which will continue to play out on the next episode of KUWTK, airing on Nov. 18.