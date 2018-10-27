Kim Kardashian Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian recently enjoyed a beautiful and relaxing getaway to Bali, Indonesia.

The three sisters and some of their kids spent time both engaging in local culture and lounging by the beach. On Saturday, Kim posted a video of herself on a swing just feet away from the gorgeous cerulean and turquoise sea. She wore, of course, her signature neon pink bikini and looked completely relaxed.

Kourtney posted a fair number of pictures while visiting Buddhist temples. "Thank you Bali for the happiness and peace," she captioned one photo of her sitting on steps next to her daughter, Penelope Disick. The oldest Kardashian sister also shared many videos on her Instagram story from different spots around the island, including a few from a local market.