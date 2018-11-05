Emilia Clarke Gets Cozy With Charlie McDowell Amid Romance Rumors

It appears that Emilia Clarke and Charlie McDowell are officially an item!

The 32-year-old Game of Thrones star and the 35-year-old writer and director were spotted out together for the first time, running errands together over the weekend in Venice, Calif. On Sunday, cameras captured the couple getting some groceries at Erewon together. Photos show the couple packing on the PDA during their outing, even sharing a kiss as they walked together.

"They walked along the shops and looked to be very cozy and showing lots of affection," a source tells E! News.

Clarke and McDowell, who is the son of actors Malcolm McDowell and Mary Steenburgen, first sparked romance rumors in late October after seemingly celebrating her birthday together.