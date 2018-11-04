by Corinne Heller | Sun., Nov. 4, 2018 9:18 AM
Demi Lovato was spotted out of rehab this weekend, hanging out in the Los Angeles area.
The 25-year-old pop star recently completed three months of treatment at a rehab center following an apparent overdose in July at her Los Angeles home and an almost two-week hospital stay. The 26-year-old singer, who has battled substance abuse for years and has spent time in rehab before, was photographed sitting in a car with a male acquaintance outside the Matsuhisa restaurant in Beverly Hills on Saturday. TMZ identified the man as clothing designer Henry Levy and said the two were smiling and laughing throughout their dinner.
In addition, several people tweeted that they spotted Lovato at Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights on Friday night.
It is unclear if Lovato has completed her rehab stay and returned home or was just permitted to travel for the weekend. A source told E! News last week that Lovato will remain in treatment "for the next few months."
In September, Lovato was photographed for the first time since her overdose, walking outside her rehab facility.
The source had also told E! News last week, "Demi is doing great and is really receptive to the help that she is getting. Treatment has really changed her and she is looking forward to remaining sober and her new outlook on life."
The source also said Lovato was "unsure if she will come back to L.A. to live permanently," adding, "She really wants to start a new chapter in her life."
In September, Lovato listed for sale the home where she was found unconscious following her apparent overdose.
Last month, her mother Dianna De La Garza said on the Conversations with Maria Menounos podcast that Lovato was 90 days sober.
The singer's sister, Madison De La Garza, said Lovato was "working really hard on her sobriety and we're all so incredibly proud of her. It's been crazy for our family. It's been a lot." She also said he hoped to get frozen yogurt with her sister once she was out of rehab.
