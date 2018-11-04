Pete Davidson Pays Tribute to Ariana Grande on SNL After Breakup Drama and New Song

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Nov. 4, 2018 7:47 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson, SNL, Saturday Night Live

NBC; Getty Images

Pete Davidson had nothing but kind words to say about his ex-fiancée Ariana Grande on SNL, which aired live less than an hour after she released a breakup song that references the comedian by name.

The two split in October after a whirlwind summer romance and in recent days, things got a little messy between them; He joked about their broken engagement on a promo for Saturday's episode of SNL, which spurred her to clap back at him on Twitter. She then teased her new single, "Thank u, Next," from an upcoming album of the same name, and released the song just before the show aired. Fans of the once-popular couple waited with bated breath to see if Davidson, who doesn't use social media much, would respond to her comments on the air.

"I know some of you are curious about the breakup, but the truth is, it's nobody's business and sometimes things just don't work out, and that's OK," Davidson, 24, said on SNL's Weekend Update. "She's a wonderful, strong person and I genuinely wish her all the happiness in the world. Now please, go vote on Tuesday, alright?" 

Photos

Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson: Romance Rewind

Earlier on SNL, host Jonah Hill performed in an opening monologue sketch that showed him joining the famous SNL Five-Timers Club and hanging out in their room with fellow Five-Timers Tina FeyDrew Barrymore and Candice Bergen, who remarks that she will have another "Pete Davidson" drink. When asked to explain what that is, she said, "Well, all I know is it's got a lot going on, but it gets the job done."

Davidson appeared to be in good spirits during the taping and was also all smiles as he headed to the weekly SNL after-party.

Pete Davidson, Ariana Grande, tattoos

SKYLINE / SplashNews.com

In the SNL promo that angered Grande, Davidson jokingly proposes to musical guest Maggie Rogers, and when she turns him down, he says he is "0 for 3." After the clip aired on Thursday, Grande, 25, tweeted, "For somebody who claims to hate relevancy [you] sure love clinging to it huh...Thank u, next."

A source told E! News at the time that the singer and Davidson had "made an agreement that they would not address their relationship or discuss it after they split up. He violated that agreement and it really hurt her."

Davidson, who had also joked about their breakup onstage at a comedy show last month, did not violate any agreement, another source said, adding that the joke he made in the SNL promo was not about Grande, but was rather self-deprecating.

Davidson, who like many comedians, jokes about his personal life onstage, had also poked fun at his and Grande's relationship on SNL on its season 44 premiere episode in late September. During Weekend Update, he referenced a love song the singer had released titled "Pete Davidson" and joked about a possible breakup.

"You know, I don't even get royalties for that 'Pete Davidson' song?" he said. "Like, if we break up, and we won't—we will—but we won't. I'm kidding. But like, in 10 years if God forbid that ever happened, there will be a song called 'Pete Davidson' like playing in speakers at K-Mart and I'll be working there."

In Grande's new song "Thank u, next," she sings not only about Davidson but also about other exes, including Mac Miller, who died a month before her and the SNL star called it quits.

"Even almost got married / And for Pete, I'm so thankful / Wish I could say, 'Thank you' to Malcolm / 'Cause he was an angel," Grande sings. "Thank you, next (Next) / Thank you, next (Next) / Thank you, next / I'm so f--kin' grateful for my ex."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Pete Davidson , Ariana Grande , Breakups , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Kendall Jenner

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Demi Lovato, 2017 Grammys

Demi Lovato Spotted Out of Rehab and in Los Angeles 3 Months After Hospitalization

Kenya Moore, 2017 Golden Globe After Party

Kenya Moore Gives Birth to Her First Child After Health Scare

Cardi B, Jimmy Kimmel Live

Check Out All the Times PCAs Finalist Cardi B Has Said the Most, Well, Cardi B Things Over the Years

John Legend

9 Times PCAs Performer John Legend Created Change With His Music

The Walking Dead Season 8, Andrew Lincoln

How The Walking Dead's Andrew Lincoln Became the Star of TV's Biggest Show—and Why He's Giving It All Up

Prince Harry, Prince William, Royal Wedding

The Truth About Why Prince William and Prince Harry Are Unraveling Their Close Bond

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.