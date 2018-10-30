Barbra Streisand's Honest Review of A Star Is Born May Surprise You

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Oct. 30, 2018 9:40 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Clay Enos/Warner Bros.

Introducing Barbra Streisand the movie critic!

It's no secret that the majority of critics and moviegoers alike are impressed with A Star Is Born starring Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper. In fact, the film continues to receive Oscar buzz and it's only October.

But for some pop culture fans, they want to know what the cast of the 1976 film think about the new remake.

Believe it or not, Barbra hasn't seen the entire version just yet. At the same time, she likes what she has seen thus far.

"I haven't seen it completed. Bradley [Cooper] did show me the opening. I was surprised by how similar it was to my version," Barbra shared with the New York Times. "I loved how he used the drag bar. I thought that was new and interesting. What I've seen of the film I really liked."

Photos

Upcoming Movies

In the original film, Barbra starred alongside Kris Kristofferson and Gary Busey. She would earn an Oscar for Best Original Song at the 1977 Oscars.

Before the remake was released in theatres, Barbra admitted to us that Lady Gaga reached out for some advice. Lucky for her, she received some words of wisdom that would prove to be priceless.

"I told her to do it live, and she wanted to do it live, so that's good because that's the best way to do it," Barbra shared with E! News' Zuri Hall. "But their songs are different…it's a good movie, it's gonna be a hit."

She continued, "It starts like my old movie, with the concert and he goes to a club and finds her. But they were able to put some new things in it which I liked."

A Star Is Born is in theatres everywhere now.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Barbra Streisand , Movies , Top Stories , Entertainment , Apple News
Latest News
Kate Middleton

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Bobby Dodd, Danielle Bergman, Married at First Sight

Your Favorite Married at First Sight Couples Just Revealed the Sex of Their Babies

Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake, 2018 Emmys, 2018 Emmy Awards, Couples

Justin Timberlake Recalls the Emotional Moment Jessica Biel Told Him She's Pregnant

Hoda Kotb, Al Roker, Today Show

How the Today Show Family Bond Has Survived Everything Thrown in Its Way

Kate Middleton, Duchess Catherine

Kate Middleton Plays Tennis in Heels Like a Pro

Queer Eye, Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, Netflix

Celebrate Queer Eye's Fab 5 and Their Flawless & Fun Friendship

Riverdale

The Salaries of Riverdale, Queer Eye and More TV Stars Will Make Your Jaw Drop

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.