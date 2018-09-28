Barbra Streisand thinks Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's A Star Is Born remake is going to be a hit!



In the film, hitting theaters on Oct. 5, Cooper plays rockstar Jackson Maine who discovers a talented singer named Ally (Gaga). Streisand previously starred in the 1976 version of the movie and won an Oscar for Best Music, Original Song for "Evergreen." So did Gaga come to Streisand for advice about the movie? Streisand revealed the answer to that question during an exclusive interview with E! News' Zuri Hall.

"Yeah, a little bit, I told her to do it live, and she wanted to do it live, so that's good because that's the best way to do it," Streisand, who has seen the new remake, shared. "But their songs are different…it's a good movie, it's gonna be a hit."