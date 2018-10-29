Look in the audience Jessie J and you may just see a special guy.

Less than three weeks after news broke that Channing Tatum and the "Price Tag" singer were dating, E! News has exclusively learned the pair recently enjoyed part of Halloween weekend in Texas.

According to a source, Channing was spotted hanging out backstage at Jessie J's concert at Warehouse Live in Houston Sunday night.

"Channing arrived with Jessie and her team and was placed in a private area before she took the stage," an insider shared with us. "After the concert was over, Jesse and Channing ran out very quickly and were escorted together to her bus."

Our source added, "They didn't show any PDA but Channing had a smile on his face at one point and looked very happy to be there with her."