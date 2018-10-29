Let's roll the tape!

It's hard to believe that it's been more than seven weeks since Cardi B and Nicki Minaj made headlines for their New York Fashion Week fight.

But while appearing on her Queen Radio show on Apple Music's Beats 1 Monday afternoon, Nicki addressed the events inside Harper Bazaar's ICONS party. According to the rapper, the knot on Cardi B's head was caused by Love and Hip Hop star Rah Ali hitting her—and not security.

"There is no way I can lie about this because there is surveillance footage from the building where the assault took place. Ra really beat Cardi's ass really bad, like really bad," Nicki revealed. "Ra held her head and punched her like 8-9 times, and I could hear it, I'm talking like the hardest punch you've ever heard in your life."

The rapper continued, "Anyone that want to put up the surveillance footage, I will give you $100,000. Pull up that surveillance footage."