Joe Jonas and Ex-Boo Ashley Greene End Up at Same Halloween Party

You just never know who will show up at the neighborhood Halloween party.

Over the weekend, Kate Hudson hosted her annual holiday bash presented by Amazon in Hollywood. Close friends including Jessica Alba, Gwyneth Paltrow and Sara Foster stopped by the event with clever and unique costumes.

And while their looks deserve plenty of attention and praise, there was a pair of Hollywood exes in attendance that deserve some attention.

We all know that Joe Jonas arrived with fiancée Sophie Turner as her iconic Game of Thrones character. But lo and behold, his ex-girlfriend Ashley Greene was also spotted at the event.

The Twilight star showed off her love for Robin Hood while dressing as the beloved Disney cartoon.

Stars Celebrate Halloween 2018

While we're not sure if the two even saw each other—after all, Ashley also attended Just Jared's Halloween party on the same night—it's nice to know stars are just like us when it comes to unexpected party guests or possible run-ins.

It's been more than seven years since Ashley and Joe were linked as a couple. And when the news broke that the pair parted ways, sources assured fans that it wasn't that serious.

"They were apart a lot working," an insider previously shared with us. "It was never that serious. It was a fun, five-month relationship. They just both agreed it was time to focus on themselves."

Besides, both parties have totally moved on in the romance department.

Joe and Sophie are in the middle of planning a fairy-tale wedding. As for Ashley, she recently said "I Do" to Paul Khoury this past summer. 

In other words, no thrills and drama at this Halloween bash for these two. 

