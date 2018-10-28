Joe Jonas' Halloween Costume Was Perfectly Inspired by Fiancée Sophie Turner

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Sun., Oct. 28, 2018 3:09 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Joe Jonas, Halloween

Maciel / NGRE / BACKGRID

Introducing Sansa Stark of Winterfell!

Well, not quite, but you get the idea. It seems Joe Jonas didn't have to look far for inspiration for this year's Halloween costume because he found it in fiancée Sophie Turner—or rather, her iconic Game of Thrones character. 

The engaged pair stepped out for Kate Hudson's star-studded Halloween bash, presented by Amazon and thrown at director Simon Kinberg's Hollywood hills home. 

Naturally, the DNCE frontman's getup turned heads as he arrived donning a red wig and blue dress akin to Sansa Stark. Meanwhile, Turner showed up dressed in an elephant onesie. 

Photos

Stars Celebrate Halloween 2018

Joe Jonas, Halloween, Sophie Turner

Maciel / NGRE / BACKGRID

The couple, who got engaged a year ago, were not the only stars to make a splash this Halloween. 

Ariel Winter and Levi Meaden impressed even themselves with a recreation of Pamela Anderson and Kid Rock from the 2002 American Music Awards. In keeping with the look, Winter donned a similarly sparkly top and skirt just like the Playboy bombshell did all those years ago. As for her boyfriend, Meaden donned the rocker's black tophat, tank top and American flag belt. 

"Don't worry, we're also concerned by the accuracy," the Modern Family star quipped in an Instagram caption. Needless to say, they nailed it!

Co-star Sarah Hyland and her beau Wells Adams also got creative when they attended the Just Jared Halloween party as a taco and Belle from Beauty and the Beast for the perfect combination: Taco Bell!

Check out more stars who nailed their amazing Halloween looks this year in E!'s gallery above!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Joe Jonas , Sophie Turner , Couples , Halloween , , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Olivia Munn

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Wells Adams, Sarah Hyland

Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland's Halloween Costume Is the Definition of Couple Goals

Married to Medicine

All the Married to Medicine Confessions That Nearly Gave Fans a Heart Attack

Jenna Dewan Gets Cozy With New Man at Halloween Party

Colton Haynes, Jeff Leatham

Colton Haynes' 1-Year Wedding Anniversary Tribute to Jeff Leatham Will Make You Swoon

Jen Harley, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley Spend the Day Together in Miami Amid Relationship Tension

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, Invictus Games 2018

Meghan Markle's First Official Twitter Photo Is a Tribute to Prince Harry

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.