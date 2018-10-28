Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck Reunite and Attend World Series Game With Their Kids

by Lena Grossman | Sun., Oct. 28, 2018 2:15 PM

Ben Affleck, World Series, Dodgers

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck reunited on Saturday night at a 2018 World Series game in Los Angeles.

Sources tell E! News that the two of them were together and arrived with their three children: Violet, 12,  Seraphina, 9, and Samuel, 6. It was Game 4 of the World Series that pitted the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Boston Red Sox. The Red Sox won 9-6 after a nearly seven and a half hour game on Friday night that lasted 18 innings.

Affleck, who hails from the Boston area, was seen repping the Red Sox with his hat choice. It remained unclear, however, if Garner rooted for her home team or Boston.

Their reunion at the World Series game happened just a few months after the parents reached a divorce settlement a little over a year after first filing to end their marriage. A source told E! News earlier that the settlement would be filed in court after Affleck got out of rehab.

Photos

Jennifer Garner's Best Roles

On Aug. 22, Garner staged an intervention and later that day drove Affleck to a treatment center for his third stint in rehab. The Batman star recently completed 40 days for alcohol addiction and opened up about it in an Instagram post. "Battling any addiction is a lifelong and difficult struggle. Because of that, one is never really in or out of treatment," he wrote. "It is a full-time commitment. I am fighting for myself and my family. So  many people have reached out on social media and spoken about their own journeys with addiction. To those people, I want to say thank you. Your strength is inspiring and is supporting me in ways I didn't think was possible. It helps to know I am not alone. As I've had to remind myself, if you have a problem, getting help is a sign of courage, not weakness or failure."

Meanwhile, the Camping star has been linked to John Miller, a 40-year-old CEO. According to a source, Miller and Garner have been "hanging out" recently. Another source told E! News, "Ben is happy when Jen is happy. They have a really strong relationship.  They will continue to co-parent and support each other." 

Affleck, Garner and their kids weren't the only big names in the crowd at the game. Take a look at the gallery below at some of the other famous faces who showed up at the 2018 World Series.

Magic Johnson, Rob Lowe, World Series, Dodgers

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

Rob Lowe and Magic Johnson

Rob Lowe and Magic Johnson, who owns the Dodgers, presumably discuss the game at hand.

Ben Affleck, World Series, Dodgers

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

Ben Affleck

The Boston native rooted for his home team while in Los Angeles.

Charilize Theron, World Series, Dodgers

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

Charlize Theron

The Atomic Blonde star smiles at the game on Saturday.

Kobe Bryant, World Series, Dodgers

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

Kobe Bryant

The former Lakers star roots for his fellow Los Angeles team, but the Dodgers loss was anything but a slam dunk.

Jennifer Garner, World Series, Dodgers

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

Jennifer Garner

The Alias star arrives at the game on Satuday.

Mandy Moore, World Series, Dodgers

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

Mandy Moore

The This Is Us star looks on at Game 4.

Jason Bateman, World Series, Dodgers

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

Jason Bateman

The Ozark star focuses intently on the game.

Alyssa Milano, World Series, Dodgers

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

Alyssa Milano

Alyssa Milano stands outside Dodger Stadium before Game 3 of the World Series.

Kaley Cuoco, 2018 World Series

Kaley Cuoco/Instagram

Kaley Cuoco

"First World Series game for pops and me!" the actress captioned this snapshot. "Thank you for the incredible seats, you know who you are! Go Dodgers !!!!! (don't worry guys, he brought his 45 yr old mit)!"

Jimmy Kimmel, 2018 World Series

Instagram

Jimmy Kimmel

The late-night host poses for a selfie during Game 3 of the 2018 World Series. 

Lady Gaga, 2018 World Series

Lady Gaga/Instagram

Lady Gaga

Batter up! The A Star Is Born actress reps her beloved New York Yankees regardless of rooting for both teams. 

Brad Paisley, 2018 World Series

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Brad Paisley

The country music performer captivates Dodger Stadium with the national anthem. 

Terry Crews, 2018 World Series

Instagram

Terry Crews

The actor takes time to appreciate first responders while also supporting the Dodgers. 

Ronda Rousey, World Series 2018

Instagram

Ronda Rousey

L.A. represent! The WWE star travels to Fenway Park to watch the Dodgers take on the Boston Red Sox. 

Magic Johnson, 2018 World Series

Instagram

Magic Johnson

The basketball legend and his wife attend Game 1 of the MLB World Series.

Rob Lowe, 2018 World Series

Instagram

Rob Lowe

Here's some Dodger pride, courtesy of the Parks and Recreation star! 

Win or lose, it looked like it was a home run for all the celebrities that attended.

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7 p.m., only on E!

