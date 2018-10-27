Meghan Markle has shared her first official photo on Twitter.

The Duchess of Sussex's picture was shared on Kensington Palace social media platforms on Saturday, ahead of the closing ceremony for the 2018 Invictus Games in Sydney. The photo shows Prince Harry on the Invictus Games stage, preparing his speech for the event.

"Getting ready for tonight's @InvictusSydney closing ceremony, where we will celebrate the #InvictusGames competitors, and their friends and families," the caption reads. "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will both speak at the ceremony this evening. #IG2018."

The caption also notes that the Duchess of Sussex took the photo of Harry.