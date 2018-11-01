Spotted: Lonely Boy stalking a beautiful blonde around New York City. Except, this time, it's not Serena van der Woodsen.

Penn Badgley, who turns 32 today, has made his return to TV with a new role on the Lifetime series You, the thrilling screen adaptation of Caroline Kepnes' book that even legendary horror writer Stephen King described as "hypnotic and scary". Badgley plays Joe, a bookstore manager who becomes obsessed with aspiring writer Beck (played by Elizabeth Lail) the moment she walks into his store.

In case you've been sleeping on Lifetime, the network isn't just addictive trashy made-for-TV movies anymore. You, helmed by super-producers Greg Berlanti and Sera Gamble, joins Unreal as another envelope-pushing show that is pivoting the network toward prestige TV. Which makes it a perfect fit for Badgley, whose career has been pivoting away from being associated with Dan Humphrey, the brooding hipster he played on Gossip Girl.

It's no secret Badgley wasn't exactly thrilled about his iconic role by the end of the series. He once made a dig at the show while promoting his role in the indie film Greetings from Tim Buckley, telling Salon, "To be proud of something is a really nice feeling... And it's a new feeling, and it's something that I wanna keep going with. I can walk a little taller feeling that I don't have to be constantly apologizing for the work that I've done in the past."