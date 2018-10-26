There were rumors that the prince wasn't living up to his manly duties in the royal bedroom.

He had been married for three months and the gossip, perpetuated by one of his wife's best friends, was merciless. Happily for the couple, however, that very summer his wife turned up pregnant.

Such was the atmosphere that greeted word of Queen Victoria's first pregnancy in 1840, joyous news for her and the entire country, but news that had to be leaked and whispered about—because you just didn't do pregnancy announcements in the 19th century.

Princess Victoria was born to Victoria and her beloved husband, Prince Albert, on Nov. 21, 1840, at Buckingham Palace—less than 9 1/2 months after their Feb. 10 wedding. The future princess royal arrived three weeks early, but it was obvious—that all was quite sound in the marital bedroom. Albert, Prince of Wales and the future King Edward VII, popped out Nov. 9, 1841.

The iconic monarch had nine children in 17 years, all delivered via natural childbirth and all of whom lived into adulthood—so if Prince Louis one day thinks that the fanfare surrounding his birth as Kate Middleton's third child was a little muted, imagine people trying to get into a lather over the arrival of no. 9, Princess Beatrice of the United Kingdom, in 1857.