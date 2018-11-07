The series has featured tons of amazing actors, science superstars, and nerdy icons throughout its 12-season run , and since the show does have multiple nods, we had to show these guest stars some love, too!

Parsons, Kaley Cuoco , Johnny Galecki , Simon Helberg , Kunal Nayyar , Mayim Bialik , and Melissa Rauch all create such a delightful dynamic that it's no wonder faithful fans voted so much for the sitcom.

While we are also impressed by Jim Parsons being a PCAs finalist in the Comedy TV Star of 2018 category, we think it's important to note that the secret to the show's success is the chemistry and talent among the entire cast.

In honor of TBBT being named a finalist at the E! People's Choice Awards this year—up for both Show of 2018 and Comedy Show of 2018—we're taking a trip down memory lane and looking at those big guests.

The Big Bang Theory has enlisted some big names over the years, and we mean big!

So, in order to celebrate The Big Bang Theory being a finalist in multiple categories at the 2018 PCAs , we're reliving the show's craziest cameos below. Enjoy!

Some even extended their appearances into recurring roles making fans of the series even more excited to tune in season after season.

Everyone from Kathy Bates and Stephen Hawking to the late Carrie Fisher and Neil deGrasse Tyson has been on the sitcom.

Nimoy's iconic appearance hardly even scratches the surface of all the greatest—and geekiest—guest stars The Big Bang Theory has had over the course of the series .

While viewers didn't get to actually see Spock in action, the cast was so thrilled that he was a part of the show that they had to take a precious picture alongside the actor.

CBS Sara Gilbert as Dr. Leslie Winkle We met Sara Gilbert's Leslie Winkle in the very first season of our scientific-themed comedy, and she definitely brought the laughs with her quick insults and dry wit. After an on-again, off-again relationship with Leonard and a brief flirtation with Howard, Leslie's snarky personality has not been seen since the third season.

CBS Laurie Metcalf as Mary Cooper No one truly understands Sheldon's wacky ways quite like his mother, Mary Cooper. First appearing in the fourth episode of the first season, Laurie Metcalf has been in numerous episodes as a Texas-loving, born-again Christian who knows exactly what to say to reign in Sheldon's over-the-top personality and at-times stubborn behavior.

CBS Sara Rue as Dr. Stephanie Barnett As Leonard's manipulative girlfriend from season two, Sara Rue played Stephanie Barnett. She was a doctor who used sex as a weapon to move their relationship forward very quickly. Although Sheldon liked Stephanie, he did not realize that she was using her status as a doctor to dish out fake advice as a way to alter his annoying habits,

CBS Christine Baranski as Beverly Hofstadter Beverly Hoffstadter, M.D., Ph.D.—portrayed by Christine Baranski—is Leonard's strict and overly logical mother. She first appeared in season two and we learned that her job as a psychiatrist combined with her analytical nature drives everyone crazy except for Sheldon.

CBS Charlie Sheen as Himself Charlie Sheen appeared as himself on the fourth episode of the show's second season. In the episode, Raj runs into Sheen at a bar and tells the actor that he's going to be in People magazine.

CBS Octavia Spencer as DMV Clerk Octavia Spencer has an annoying encounter with Sheldon in season two when playing an irritated DMV clerk who has to deal with the scientist, who is trying to get his learner's permit.

CBS Lewis Black as Professor Crawley A somewhat bitter entomologist at the university, Professor Crawley's (Lewis Black) fascination with bugs as a child earned him the nickname "Creepy Crawley." In season three, Howard and Sheldon ask the professor to identify the species of a cricket they caught in order to settle a bet.

CBS Wil Wheaton as Himself Wil Wheaton, best known as Wesley Crusher on Star Trek: The Next Generation, has appeared in several episodes of Big Bang since his debut as Sheldon's nemesis in season three. Throughout the years, Wil's relationship with Sheldon has changed from bitter rivals to good friends.

CBS Katee Sackhoff as Herself Known to geeks all around the world as Battlestar Galatica's tough and sexy Kara Thrace, Katee Sackhoff has appeared in two episodes of BBT as one of Howard's sexual fantasies. Although Katee is a manifestation of Howard's imaginations, he never has full control over her or his day dreams and both of his attempts of alone time with her have been disrupted by Mrs. Wolowitz's yelling.

CBS Danica McKellar as Abby Abby, played by Danica McKellar, was a Caltech science grad student/employee and a big fling of Raj's in season three. When Raj bribed Sheldon to accompany him to an employee mixer, they met Abby and her friend Martha, hit it off and shared an epic Rock Band performance. Although Raj and Abby shared a sweet make-out sesh, we haven't heard from her since.

CBS Stan Lee as Himself Appearing as a disgruntled version of himself, Stan Lee guest starred in season three when Penny and Sheldon surprise him at his home in an attempt to get his autograph. Sheldon does end up getting Stan's autograph, and he seems even more delighted by the fact that the signature is on a restraining order.

CBS Judy Greer as Dr. Elizabeth Plimpton Appearing in the third season, Dr. Plimpton (Judy Greer) was a cosmological physicist from Princeton University, who came to Pasadena as a friend and personal guest of Sheldon's. At first she seems socially dysfunctional, but her personality took a turn for the crazy when she tried to seduce Howard, Leonard and Raj in a four-way sexcapade.

CBS Steven Yeun as Sebastian There might be one thing The Walking Dead's Steven Yeun hates more than zombies...Sheldon Cooper. In a season three, Yeun played Sheldon's former roommate, Sebastian, who tried to warn Leonard about moving in to their apartment.

CBS George Takei as Himself Known by Star Trek fans as Mr. Sulu, George Takei popped up in the fourth season in one of Howard's infamous sexual fantasies. George and Katee Sackhoff represented Howard's subconscious that wanted him to get back together with Bernadette.

CBS Neil deGrasse Tyson as Himself It's only fitting that famed astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson appeared on multiple episodes of the popular program. Playing himself, Tyson makes friends with Raj, but is snubbed by Sheldon, who is upset that Pluto is no longer considered a planet.

CBS Eliza Dushku as FBI Agent Angela Page Eliza Dushku is used to playing badass roles, so it's no surprise she appeared as an FBI agent in season four. As Agent Angela Page, she interviewed the group when Howard is trying to get government security clearance. Talk about intense!

CBS Jessica Walter as Mrs. Latham Jessica Walter is no stranger to comedic roles, having starred on both Archer and Arrested Development. In season four of The Big Bang Theory, Walter plays Mrs. Latham, one of the top donors to the university where the guys work. When she shows an interest in Leonard, he decides he has to hook up with her so the university can get more funding.

CBS LeVar Burton as Himself Another amazingly appropriate recurring guest star is Reading Rainbow's LeVar Burton. The actor appears as a guest on Sheldon's webseries Fun with Flags to talk about flags from Star Trek.

CBS Leonard Nimoy as Himself Known to the Star Trek world as the half-Vulcan Mr. Spock, Leonard Nimoy was referenced on BBT countless times before finally making a guest appearance in season five. Although Leonard did not actually spear on the show, he was the voice of a collectible Spock action figure that doubled as Sheldon's conscience.

CBS Stephen Hawking as Himself Stephen Hawking always has been, and always will be, one of Sheldon's most influential heroes, so you can imagine his extreme excitement when he finally got the chance to meet Hawking in season five. Unfortunately the brilliant theoretical physicist caught a minor arithmetic error in Sheldon's paper and Sheldon fainted in front of him out of shock and embarrassment.

CBS Buzz Aldrin as Himself In one of the funniest, yet shortest, guest spots in BBT history, Buzz Aldrin appeared as a accomplishment-boasting version of himself on a viral YouTube clip. In the video, Aldrin is seen passing out Halloween candy to a group of children and with every treat he passes out, he finds a way to connect it with his infamous trip to the moon.

CBS Bob Newhart as Professor Proton Bob Newhart played Leonard and Sheldon's favorite children's show host, Professor Proton, who was known for demonstrating scientific principles using everyday objects. It was revealed that because of professor Proton's enthusiasm (and his puppet side-kick Gino the Neutrino!), both Sheldon and Leonard developed a passion for science at a very young age.

CBS Brent Spiner as Himself Brent Spiner may have starred on Star Trek: The Next Generation, but even that doesn't protect him from making an enemy out of Sheldon. While attending Will Wheaton's party in season five, the actor opened a signed, mint-condition action figure, immediately landing himself a spot on Sheldon's nemesis list.

CBS Howie Mandel as Himself Howie Mandel, playing himself, makes things a tiny bit awkward for Howard on his episode of TBBT. After returning from space, Howard hears people cheering "Howie" at the airport and assumes the affection is directed his way. Instead, he learns that journalists are just calling out for Mandel.

CBS Regina King as Janine Davis During season six of the comedy, Regina King played Janine Davis, a Human Resources rep who has to instruct Sheldon about sexual harassment after he has a complaint filed against him.

CBS Bill Nye as Himself Over the years, Bill Nye has appeared in multiple episodes of this show and each one is more funny than the one before it. In his first appearance, he accuses Sheldon's TV hero, Professor Proton (Newhart) of ripping off his own show, Bill Nye the Science Guy. Awkward!

CBS Josh Peck as Jesse Josh Peck is used to playing the dorky titular character on Drake and Josh, so he fit right in playing Sheldon's comic shop rival, Jesse, during season seven.

CBS Carrie Fisher and James Earl Jones as Themselves Carrie Fisher played herself in a star-studded episode of the comedy, in which Sheldon and James Earl Jones attempt to prank her at her home. Jones and Sheldon got along so well during his appearance that they visited a carnival and sang Disney karaoke before pranking the late Star Wars star.

CBS Billy Bob Thornton as Dr. Oliver Lorvis Billy Bob Thornton played Dr. Oliver Lorvis, a uruologist who gets the wrong impression from Penny, who is one of the pharmaceutical saleswomen that frequently visits his office. Thinking she is into him he decides to bring her flowers and somehow befriends the boys in the process.

CBS Nathan Fillion as Himself Playing himself, Nathan Fillion gets annoyed when Raj and Leonard approach him at a restaurant, ask him questions, and then take selfies.

CBS Kevin Smith as Himself Like Nimoy, Kevin Smith is heard but not seen on The Big Bang Theory. We heard the comic-book store owner's voice during season eight, when he called into a podcast taping to rave about the movie that Penny made with Wheaton. He even invites Penny to audition for Clerks 3!

CBS Matt Bennett as Josh Wolowitz Matt Bennett catches Howard by surprise during season eight, when he plays his half-brother, Josh. Howard gets upset meeting Josh, because it means his father moved on and started another family after abandoning him and his mother.

CBS Elon Musk as Himself Howard just so happens to meet Elon Musk in season nine when they both volunteer to serve dinner to the homeless. Playing himself, the Tesla tycoon told Howard—over some pumpkin pie—that he's constantly looking for good engineers.

CBS Jane Kaczmarek as Dr. Gallo During season nine, Jane Kaczmarek—who famously portrayed Lois on Malcolm in the Middle—appeared as Dr. Gallo, a psychiatrist who denies Penny's sales call. In an attempt to help, Leonard poses as one of Dr. Gallo's patients, but ends up spilling about his relationship with Penny.

CBS June Squibb as Meemaw June Squibb was cast as Sheldon's grandmother, Meemaw and she couldn't me more perfect for the role. The character was first referenced back in season two, but the Academy Award nominee didn't appear on the show until season nine. In the highly-anticipated appearance, Meemaw travels to Pasadena to meet Amy, but makes it clear that she doesn't like Amy since she broke Sheldon's heart in the past.

CBS Adam West as Himself Adam West, playing himself, makes an iconic cameo on TBBT. In the episode, Sheldon is reluctant to have a birthday party, but eventually caves, so his friends decide to surprise him by arranging for West to attend the big bash.

CBS Blake Anderson In season nine, Workaholics star Blake Anderson appeared as a minor character on the show, but he was a major pain in the butt for Sheldon. He played Trevor, who jumped in to the line for the Avengers movie screening in front of the guys because his friends saved him a spot. While most of the guys were fine with this, Sheldon was not, and therefore he does everything in his power to try to get Trevor to go to the back of the line.

CBS Katey Sagal as Penny's Mom, Susan, and Jack McBrayer as Penny's Brother, Randall Katey Sagal and Jack McBrayer's appearances made for a pretty star-studded season ten premiere. In the episode, Sagal brings things full circle by playing Penny's mom, Susan. Pretty cool, since she played Kaley Cuoco's mom on 8 Simple Rules. Meanwhile, McBrayer plays Penny's brother, Randall, who once was arrested for cooking meth.

CBS Bill Gates as Himself Bill Gates' cameo was so big for the show that even Sheldon didn't believe he was there! In season 11, the Microsoft CEO went to visit Penny at work, but Sheldon was adamant that the meeting was just a prank, since it was April Fool's Day. The joke was on Sheldon, who eventually did meet Gates and freaked out in the process!

CBS Lauren Lapkus Lauren Lapkus joined the series in season 11, playing Denise, the new assistant manager at Stuart's comic book store. Amy insists Denise teach her about comics so she can pretend she's actually interested in them. Denise also attends Amy and Sheldon's wedding as Stuart's date.

CBS Mark Hamill Mark Hamill probably had one of the most important guest roles on the series thus far. He portrayed himself during the season 11 finale and actually officiated Sheldon and Amy's wedding.

CBS Jerry O'Connell as Georgie Cooper Jr. Jerry O'Connell finally put a face to the name of Sheldon's older brother, Georgie Cooper Jr., who used to bully Sheldon when they were kids. At long last, Georgie's appearance comes after Sheldon's mother refuses to attend his wedding unless Georgie is invited.

