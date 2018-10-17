Bradley Cooper has a hit movie and a No. 1 album.

A Star Is Born, the fourth incarnation of the classic Hollywood tale and Cooper's feature directorial debut, has received a warm critical reception and is a bona fide box office success. Those best-of-2018 lists are just around the corner, and Oscar prognosticators are busily prognosticating.

Cooper directs, stars, learned to play guitar like a seasoned musician, does his own singing and is making people weep into their popcorn. He gave it his all and now he's easily the man of the hour.

"It's scary...putting yourself out there to this degree," he told E! News at the press junket.

But he'd prefer that you don't read too much into it.